Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 540,400 AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 540,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.02% of AgroFresh Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

