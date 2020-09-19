Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,176,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,225,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,675,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,397,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 112,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.98.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

