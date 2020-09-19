Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 52.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 171.2% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 87,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 54,947 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $353,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU opened at $13.34 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

