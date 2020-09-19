Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 348.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE opened at $480.63 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $528.29. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $503.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock worth $6,065,341. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

