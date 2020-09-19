Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,200 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,230 shares of company stock valued at $73,599,179 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

