Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

HVT stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.