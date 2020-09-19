Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 149,300 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354,799 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.