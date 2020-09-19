Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 45,200 Shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Container Store Group were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Container Store Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. Container Store Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.69 million during the quarter. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

