Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.63 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $48.82 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.96.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

