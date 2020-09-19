Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Shares of COG opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

