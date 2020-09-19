Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.49. CONMED reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.95. CONMED had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.12 million.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,940.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

