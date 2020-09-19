Brokerages Set TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Target Price at $41.83

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.17. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

