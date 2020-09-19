Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.80 EPS

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

BRK stock opened at GBX 1,787.50 ($23.36) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,685.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,604.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $288.27 million and a PE ratio of 19.20. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.71).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total transaction of £57,865.50 ($75,611.52).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.