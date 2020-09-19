Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $48.19 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,620.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.