Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,646 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Centene worth $53,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 39.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,771 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

