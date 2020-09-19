Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Purchases 800 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 800 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,340,391.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $374.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNBKA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 47.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.