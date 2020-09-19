Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $33,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of SCHW opened at $36.03 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

