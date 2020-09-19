Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.32 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

