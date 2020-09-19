ChronoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.46 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $68.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

