Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th.

CHUY stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $399.51 million, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.55. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

