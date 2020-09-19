Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) Releases Earnings Results

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:CIR opened at GBX 23.75 ($0.31) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.59. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

