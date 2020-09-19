Citigroup Raises Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $120.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $83.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

