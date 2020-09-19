Clint J. Pete Purchases 27,000 Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) CFO Clint J. Pete acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,943.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.21. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

