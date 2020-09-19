ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 123,336 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $81,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 69,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

