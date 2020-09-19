Couchain (COU) Price Up 30.5% This Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Couchain has a market cap of $9,472.54 and approximately $2,457.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Couchain has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.54 or 0.04725845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034772 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,699,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

