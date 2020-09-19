Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

Covanta has a dividend payout ratio of -114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Covanta to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

