Covesting Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. Covesting has a total market cap of $4.25 million and $14,020.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00247354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00094473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.01471301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00217979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.