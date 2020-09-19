Craig Alan Curtis Acquires 1,740 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Craig Alan Curtis bought 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,914.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $11.81 on Friday. First Northwest BanCorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.80.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 45,923 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Northwest BanCorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Northwest BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FNWB. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

