Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

CS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

