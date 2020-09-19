CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $77,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.