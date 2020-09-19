Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCCP opened at $5.30 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

