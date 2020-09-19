DAEX Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $222,164.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.54 or 0.04725845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034772 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

