Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Destiny Pharma stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. Destiny Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 63 ($0.82).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

