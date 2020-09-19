DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $405.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $405.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,075,186.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $2,525,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,070 shares of company stock worth $22,410,949 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,008,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 34.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 199,106 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $389.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. DexCom has a 52 week low of $145.23 and a 52 week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

