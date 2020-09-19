Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.62.

DG opened at $208.10 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,965 shares of company stock worth $18,207,488 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,719,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 63.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

