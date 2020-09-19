Douglas (Doug) Flynn Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) Stock

ImExHS Ltd (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$38,000.00 ($27,142.86).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 717,300 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$20,801.70 ($14,858.36).

On Thursday, August 6th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 282,700 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$8,198.30 ($5,855.93).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

About ImExHS

ImExHS Limited develops software solutions for running and managing radiology facilities in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, and internationally. It offers Hiruko radiology information system (RIP) that manages the workflow in diagnostic imaging services; Hiruko picture archiving and communication system (PACS), a technologic platform that stores diagnostic images; Hiruko DictaPACS, a solutions for radiology centers; Hiruko TLRad tool used to interconnect with several radiology centers and view the images remotely, as well from mobile devices; and Hiruko MedBurner that automates the burning of CDs or DVDs.

