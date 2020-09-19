DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 95,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,136,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

