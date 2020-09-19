Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 24.25 ($0.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.27. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

About Duke Royalty

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

