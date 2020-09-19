DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 295.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DXPE opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $314.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.74. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

