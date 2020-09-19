eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. eGain posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

eGain stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $426.24 million, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $672,085. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in eGain by 876.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 668,616 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 131,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eGain by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

