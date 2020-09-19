Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Michael Ruane Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70.

Empire Resources Company Profile

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

