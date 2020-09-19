Enerplus Corp to Issue Oct 20 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a oct 20 dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of ERF opened at C$2.64 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$122.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.1405243 EPS for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.62 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,712.24. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,800.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.98.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

