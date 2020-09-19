Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Insider Robert E. Philips Acquires 37,037 Shares of Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) insider Robert E. Philips acquired 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $50,370.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $1.44 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ETM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,455 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

