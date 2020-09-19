Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 380,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 510.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,692 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 889,487 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,653,000 after acquiring an additional 835,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

