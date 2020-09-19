Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.26% of Essex Property Trust worth $38,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $211.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.60. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

