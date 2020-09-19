Ether-1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $233,923.33 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $233,923.33 and approximately $18,672.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00062621 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

