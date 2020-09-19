Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Sells $591,135.98 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $591,135.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Alexander Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52.

EVBG opened at $132.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 14.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $802,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Everbridge by 91.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.