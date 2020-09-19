Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXEL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

