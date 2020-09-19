Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $252.53 on Friday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $9,154,682. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.