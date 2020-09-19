Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has raised its dividend payment by 179.0% over the last three years.

ONEQ stock opened at $418.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.63 and a 200-day moving average of $373.92. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $257.38 and a 12 month high of $472.25.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

